Blair William & Co. IL Invests $2.28 Million in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 15.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,891,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 22.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 168,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after buying an additional 84,184 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 36.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 23,411 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $164.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.22. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $189.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.79 and a beta of 0.55.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

