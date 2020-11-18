Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. EMS Capital LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMG. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

