Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 31,648 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 339.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,648 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 517.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $203,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $250,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DraftKings by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 591,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after buying an additional 136,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Loop Capital began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

