Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 32,406 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $972,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $2,817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $13,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

