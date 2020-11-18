Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold a total of 516,667 shares of company stock worth $34,003,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.