Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 114.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

