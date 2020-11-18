Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 153.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

