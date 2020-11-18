Blair William & Co. IL Sells 13,337 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Cubic worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUB. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Cubic by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after buying an additional 390,185 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,496,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,815,000 after acquiring an additional 72,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 38,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CUB opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.99.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

