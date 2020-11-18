Blair William & Co. IL Sells 15,749 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in General Motors by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE GM opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.