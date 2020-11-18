Blair William & Co. IL Sells 251 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Woodward by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 56.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $780,037.50. Insiders sold 174,950 shares of company stock worth $15,172,037 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.