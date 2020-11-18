Blair William & Co. IL Sells 31,079 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,079 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,652,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,398,000 after buying an additional 381,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,398,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,657 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 170.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,687,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14,060.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,515,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,496 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

