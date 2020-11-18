Blair William & Co. IL Sells 365 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $641.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $621.98 and its 200-day moving average is $575.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.36.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

