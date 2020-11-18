Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,978 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Newmont by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 88,597 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,643,343. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

