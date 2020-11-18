Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,318 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $242,440,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 70.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,339 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 75.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,629,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

NYSE ENB opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

