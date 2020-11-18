Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,617 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,955,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after buying an additional 1,317,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after buying an additional 900,544 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,167,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,867,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,398,000 after buying an additional 526,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,063 shares of company stock worth $7,912,687. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. Citigroup began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

