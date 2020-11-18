Blair William & Co. IL Sells 57,065 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,065 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,951,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 117,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 73,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $413.83 million, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

