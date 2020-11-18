Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,220 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 106.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.46 million, a PE ratio of 136.05, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $75,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTI. JMP Securities cut ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

