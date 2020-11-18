Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,345 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Main Street Capital worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 116.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 35.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 34,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 72.0% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.