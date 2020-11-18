Blair William & Co. IL Sells 90 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

