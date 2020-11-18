Blair William & Co. IL Sells 94 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

