BMO Capital Markets Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to $6.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 75.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.