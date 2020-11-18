BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to “Outperform”

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.80 million, a PE ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chuy’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

