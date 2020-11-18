BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BNCCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of BNCC opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. BNCCORP has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 32.12%.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

