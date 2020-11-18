BNP Paribas SA Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNPQY. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.43. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

