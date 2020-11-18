Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $4,159,000.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $4,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,034,680.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE BFAM opened at $168.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 136.98, a P/E/G ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

