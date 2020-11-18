Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.61.

Broadcom stock opened at $380.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $393.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.28 and a 200 day moving average of $329.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,380 shares of company stock worth $182,924,394. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

