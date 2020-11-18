Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 68,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 57,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,807.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 156,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

BR stock opened at $147.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.41.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

