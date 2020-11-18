Brokers Issue Forecasts for CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for CyberArk Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $105.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 121.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 41.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

