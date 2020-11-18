Brokers Issue Forecasts for DiaSorin S.p.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s FY2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSRLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $183.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.08. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $114.50 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

