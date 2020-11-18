Brokers Offer Predictions for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.60.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAMXF. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $86.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $86.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.