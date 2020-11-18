Brokers Set Expectations for M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 20.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in M&T Bank by 1,198.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

