BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.78.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of BRP by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 742,463 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 598,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 961.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 372,240 shares in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

