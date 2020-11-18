Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cable One by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cable One by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 39.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cable One by 29.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,149 shares of company stock worth $4,000,998. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CABO stock opened at $2,011.00 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,853.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,822.61.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

