Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.87% of Cabot worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cabot by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

NYSE CBT opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.