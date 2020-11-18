California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 17,237 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of MMP opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.