California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 65,674 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Huntington Bancshares worth $21,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

