California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 478,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $17,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

