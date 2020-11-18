California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Loews worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Loews by 47.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 748,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 124.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 857,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 474,733 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 38.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 374,155 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $7,568,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 143.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 348,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 205,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Loews stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

