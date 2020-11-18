California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Medical Properties Trust worth $21,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,340,000 after purchasing an additional 902,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 743,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

