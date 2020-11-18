California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Enphase Energy worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $129.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,652. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

