California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 12,932 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Sunrun worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,843.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,345,018.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,190,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $549,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,680,586 shares of company stock valued at $555,433,682 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

