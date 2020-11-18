California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 17,868 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of GDS worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GDS by 24.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 89,165 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $558,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GDS by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of GDS by 36.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $348,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.86 and a beta of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

