California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,502 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Snap-on worth $18,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,477,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,188,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Snap-on by 171.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 673,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 36.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,226,000 after buying an additional 216,032 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total transaction of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,056 shares of company stock worth $4,842,800. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.