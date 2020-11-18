California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,800 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $18,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $1,840,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -344.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $107,501.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,159 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,211. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

