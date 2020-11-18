California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of XPO Logistics worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 63.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 333.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.21. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 129.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

