California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of United Airlines worth $21,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in United Airlines by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

