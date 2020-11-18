California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Guardant Health worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $57,157.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,565,774 shares of company stock valued at $765,445,454. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

