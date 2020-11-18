California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.50 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Watsco worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Watsco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $232.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.14 and a 200-day moving average of $209.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

