California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.60 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 48.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $70.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

