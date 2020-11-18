California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.65 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Caesars Entertainment worth $17,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284,687 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $70,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,863 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $48,235,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.